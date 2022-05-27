Greece's National Bank grows Q1 profit on higher trading income

ATHENS, May 27 (Reuters) - National Bank (NBG) NBGr.AT, Greece's second-largest lender by market value, on Friday reported higher net profit in January-to-March compared to last year's fourth quarter on the back of higher trading and commission income.

NBG, 40 percent owned by the country's HFSF bank rescue fund, said net earnings from continued operations reached 208 million euros ($223.29 million) from 100 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The bank had earned 583 million in last year's first quarter.

($1 = 0.9315 euros)

