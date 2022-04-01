Greece's National Bank concludes sale of insurance unit to CVC

Adds detail, background

ATHENS, April 1 (Reuters) - National Bank (NBG) NBGr.AT, Greece's second-largest lender by market value, on Friday said it concluded the sale of a majority stake in Ethniki Insurance to CVC Capital Partners.

National Bank, advised by Morgan Stanley MS.N and Goldman Sachs GS.N, agreed last year to sell private equity group CVC a 90% stake in Ethniki Insurance.

The agreed sale price valued 100% of the insurance subsidiary at 505 million euros ($558.08 million), meaning NBG received about 455 million euros.

NBG said the deal adds about 90 basis points to its total capital ratio.

CVC funds have significant experience with insurance assets and have invested more than 1.5 billion euros in Greece since 2017, NBG said.

($1 = 0.9049 euros)

