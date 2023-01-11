Greece's last king Constantine II to be buried privately in Athens

Adds detail on funeral

ATHENS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Greece's former King Constantine II, who died on Tuesday night aged 82, will be buried privately at a former royal estate north of Athens, the Greek government said on Wednesday.

Deposed by military rulers and spurned by his subjects who voted to ditch the monarchy in 1974, Constantine II was the only son of King Paul and Queen Frederica of Greece.

He suffered from chronic heart and mobility problems and had been treated in an Athens hospital since last week.

"It is with deep sadness that the royal family announces that HM King Constantine, beloved husband, father, and brother, passed away yesterday," Constantine's private office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Constantine II, godfather to Britain's Prince William and a second cousin to King Charles, would be buried privately in Tatoi, the summer palace of the former Greek royal family, where his ancestors are also laid to rest, the government said.

The funeral procession will be held on Jan. 16 at the Orthodox Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens, his office said.

Constantine II was 27 years old and had only recently ascended to the throne, in 1964, when he was forced into exile with a young family in late 1967.

He would not return for decades to Greece, where he was deeply unpopular for his decision to swear-in the colonels who seized power in April 1967. He would briefly cooperate with them before staging a failed counter-coup.

The military junta forced him to flee the country and abolished the monarchy in 1973. In another referendum after the fall of the junta a year later, Greece rejected monarchy again, making Constantine the last Greek monarch.

Constantine was married to Princess Anne-Marie, the youngest daughter of King Frederick IX of Denmark, and had five children. Constantine's elder sister is Queen Sophia of Spain.

Known as "The Ex" or just "Glucksberg" - from the German House of Glucksberg which has connections with royalty throughout Europe - Constantine spent almost 50 years in exile in Italy and London, before quietly returning to settle in Greece in 2013.

"The eventful journey of the former King Constantine marked and was marked by turbulent moments in Greece's modern history, wounds healed by the choices, the free conscience and the maturity of our people," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, offering his condolences to the former king's family.

Constantine's death, he said, is "the formal epilogue of a chapter that has been definitively closed with the 1974 referendum."

OBITUARY-Former King of Greece Constantine II dies at 82

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Michele Kambas and Deborah Kyvrikosaios; Editing by Alex Richardson and Tomasz Janowski)

((renee.maltezou@thomsonreuters.com; +30 210 3376439; Reuters Messaging: renee.maltezou.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.