Greece's January-April primary budget surplus beats target

Adds details

ATHENS, May 15 (Reuters) - Greece's central government recorded a better-than-targeted primary budget surplus of 2.43 billion euros ($2.67 billion) in the first four months of the year due to higher revenues, finance ministry data showed on Monday.

The government had targeted a primary budget deficit- which excludes debt-servicing costs, social security and local administration budgets - of 869 million euros for the January-April period.

Budget revenues came in at 21.04 billion euros in the same period, outperforming the target by 2.49 billion euros, according to the official data.

Spending reached 21.8 billion euros, 535 million euros less than the government's target.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((lefteris.papadimas@thomsonreuters.com; +30 210 3376477; Reuters Messaging: lefteris.papadimas.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.