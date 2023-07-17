News & Insights

Greece's Jan-June primary budget surplus beats govt forecast

July 17, 2023 — 04:53 am EDT

Written by Lefteris Papadimas for Reuters ->

ATHENS, July 17 (Reuters) - Greece recorded a central government primary budget surplus of 2.116 billion euros ($2.4 billion) in the January-to-June period thanks to higher tax revenues, finance ministry data showed on Monday.

The government had targeted a primary budget deficit - which excludes debt-servicing costs, social security and local administration budgets - of 415 million euros for the first half of the year.

Budget revenues came in at 30.87 billion euros in the six-month period, outperforming the government's target by 1.2 billion euros, the data showed.

Spending came to 33.33 billion euros, 596 million euros less than the government's target.

($1 = 0.8892 euros)

