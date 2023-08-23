News & Insights

Greece's Eurobank to buy additional 17.3% stake in Cypriot Hellenic Bank

Credit: REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

August 23, 2023 — 04:10 am EDT

Written by Athens Newsroom for Reuters ->

ATHENS, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Eurobank EURBr.AT, one of Greece's largest lenders, said on Wednesday it has agreed to acquire an additional 17.3% stake in Cypriot Hellenic Bank for 167.9 million euros ($181.53 million) to reinforce its business in core markets.

The Greek lender, with a current market value of 5.8 billion euros, holds 29.2% in Hellenic Bank. Post the completion of the transaction, Eurobank's total holding in Hellenic Bank will amount to 46.5%.

Eurobank is buying the stake from Poppy S.à.

The bank said in a press release that after it completes the transaction it will make a mandatory tender offer for all of the outstanding securities of the Cypriot bank not already held, according to takeover law.

"The acquisition is aligned with the overall strategy of Eurobank Group to further strengthen its presence in its core markets," Eurobank added.

($1 = 0.9249 euros)

(Reporting by Athens Newsroom; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.