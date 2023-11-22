Greece's Eurobank raises 500 mln euros with senior bond issue

ATHENS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Eurobank EURBr.AT, one of Greece's four largest lenders, raised 500 million euros ($545 million) from a senior preferred bond on Wednesday.

The yield of the bond, which has a six-year duration and is callable after five years, was set at 5.875%, the bank said in a press release.

Bids topped 1.6 billion euros, meaning the issue was oversubscribed more than three times with 101 investors participating. It pays a coupon of 5.875%.

The bank said that the proceeds from the issue will support its strategy to ensure compliance with its Minimum Required Eligible Liabilities (MREL).

Barclays, Citibank, Deutsche Bank, Nomura and Société Générale were joint bookrunners.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

(Athens Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

