Greece's Eurobank posts big jump in 2022 profit

ATHENS, March 9 (Reuters) - Eurobank EURBr.AT, Greece's largest lender by market value, reported on Thursday an increase in 2022 profit, amid higher net interest and lower provisions for impaired loans.

The bank, which is 1.4% owned by the country's HFSF bank rescue fund, reported net profit of 1.33 billion euros ($1.41 billion) versus 328 million euros in 2021.

Eurobank's net interest income grew by 17.4% year on year in 2022 to 1.55 billion euros, driven by higher rates, lending and its international business.

The bank's non-performing loan exposure (NPE) ratio fell to 5.2% at the end of December, from 6.8% at the end of 2021, with the stock of bad loans decreasing to 2.3 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9452 euros)

