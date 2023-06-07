News & Insights

Greece's economy contracts 0.1% in first quarter vs Q4

Credit: REUTERS/ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS

June 07, 2023 — 05:26 am EDT

Written by Angeliki Koutantou for Reuters ->

ATHENS, June 7 (Reuters) - Greece's economy shrank slightly in the first three months of 2023 from the previous three months, the country's statistics service (ELSTAT) said on Wednesday.

Seasonally adjusted data showed gross domestic product declined by 0.1% from a downwardly revised 1.1% growth in the fourth quarter of 2022.

On a year-on-year basis, the economy expanded by 2.1% in the first quarter, with growth slowing from a downwardly revised 4.8% in the final quarter of 2022.

Household expenditure rose by 1.4% in the first quarter against the previous three months, with investment dropping by 1.0%.

Exports of goods and services, including tourism, rose by 5.7% in the January-March period.

2023

2022

KEY FIGURES

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

GDP (q/q, %)

-0.1

1.1*

0.2*

0.9*

2.6*

GDP (y/y, %)

2.1

4.8*

4.2*

7.3

7.8*

* revised

source: ELSTAT

