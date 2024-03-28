Greece's DEPA to go to arbitration with Gazprom over gas prices, CEO says

ATHENS, March 28 (Reuters) - Greece's gas supplier DEPA Commercial has decided to go to arbitration with Gazprom GAZP.MM over its gas supply contract, DEPA chief executive said on Thursday.

"We must have a competitive price but at the moment it is not," Chief Executive Officer Constantinos Xifaras was quoted as telling an energy conference in Athens.

Gazprom did not reply to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and America Hernandez)

