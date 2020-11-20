Greece's current account shows gap in September, tourism revenues plunge

Adds tourism receipts, breakdown

ATHENS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Greece's current account balance showed a deficit in September compared with a surplus in the same month last year due to a dramatic hit on tourism, data from the Bank of Greece showed on Friday.

Central bank data showed the deficit at 499 million euros ($591.68 million) from a surplus of 914.2 million euros in September 2019.

Tourism revenues plunged to 825.5 million euros from 2.8 billion in the same month a year earlier as global travel restrictions to fight the coronavirus pandemic hit the sector.

Tourist arrivals dropped by an annual 74% in September, the data showed.

In 2019 the current account showed a deficit of 2.6 billion euros.

*************************************************************

CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2020 2019

September -0.499 0.914

August 0.080 1.803

July -0.874 1.346

June -1.421 0.805

May -0.914 0.270

April -1.133 -1.397

March -1.106 -1.538

February -1.138 -1.015

January -1.291 -1.183

--------------------------------------------

Source: Bank of Greece

($1 = 0.8430 euros)

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou Editing by Robert Birsel)

((angeliki.koutantou@thomsonreuters.com; +30 210 3376436; Reuters Messaging: angeliki.koutantou.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.