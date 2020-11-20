Greece's current account shows gap in September, tourism revenues plunge

Adds tourism receipts, breakdown
ATHENS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Greece's current account balance showed a deficit in September compared with a surplus in the same month last year due to a dramatic hit on tourism, data from the Bank of Greece showed on Friday.
Central bank data showed the deficit at 499 million euros ($591.68 million) from a surplus of 914.2 million euros in September 2019.
Tourism revenues plunged to 825.5 million euros from 2.8 billion in the same month a year earlier as global travel restrictions to fight the coronavirus pandemic hit the sector.
Tourist arrivals dropped by an annual 74% in September, the data showed.
In 2019 the current account showed a deficit of 2.6 billion euros.
CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2020 2019
September -0.499 0.914
August 0.080 1.803
July -0.874 1.346
June -1.421 0.805
May -0.914 0.270
April -1.133 -1.397
March -1.106 -1.538
February -1.138 -1.015
January -1.291 -1.183
Source: Bank of Greece
($1 = 0.8430 euros)
