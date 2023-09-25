News & Insights

Greece's bank rescue fund starts process to sell 1.4% stake in Eurobank

September 25, 2023 — 01:37 am EDT

Written by Angeliki Koutantou for Reuters ->

ATHENS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Greece's bank rescue fund HFSF said on Monday it has initiated the process to sell a 1.4% it holds in Eurobank.

Interested investors can submit offers from Sept 25 to Oct 6, it said, adding that Eurobank had already submitted an offer on Sept. 22 for a targeted share buyback. Eurobank won shareholder approval in July to buy back the stake.

During the country's financial crisis which broke out in 2010, the state-controlled HFSF acquired stakes in Greece's four largest banks in turn for injecting about 50 billion euros to recapitalise them.

