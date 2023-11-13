Greece's bank bailout fund sells 9% of Alpha bank to Unicredit

ATHENS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Greece's state-controlled bank bailout fund HFSF said on Monday it sold its 9% stake in Alpha Bank ACBr.AT to UniCredit CRDI.MI after an improved bid by the Italian bank.

"UniCredit purchased all of the shares at a price of 1.39 euros per share, representing a premium of 9.4% to the undisturbed closing price of the Shares on the Athens Stock Exchange on 20 October," the fund said in a press release.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((lefteris.papadimas@thomsonreuters.com; +30 210 3376477; Reuters Messaging: lefteris.papadimas.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.