News & Insights

Greece's bank bailout fund sells 9% of Alpha bank to Unicredit

Credit: REUTERS/John Kolesidis

November 13, 2023 — 01:20 am EST

Written by Lefteris Papadimas for Reuters ->

ATHENS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Greece's state-controlled bank bailout fund HFSF said on Monday it sold its 9% stake in Alpha Bank ACBr.AT to UniCredit CRDI.MI after an improved bid by the Italian bank.

"UniCredit purchased all of the shares at a price of 1.39 euros per share, representing a premium of 9.4% to the undisturbed closing price of the Shares on the Athens Stock Exchange on 20 October," the fund said in a press release.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((lefteris.papadimas@thomsonreuters.com; +30 210 3376477; Reuters Messaging: lefteris.papadimas.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.