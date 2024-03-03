News & Insights

Greece's bank bailout fund initiates stake sale in Piraeus Bank

March 03, 2024 — 05:02 pm EST

Written by Angeliki Koutantou and Lefteris Papadimas for Reuters ->

ATHENS, March 3 (Reuters) - Greece's bank bailout fund on Monday will launch an offering for the sale of a stake of up to 22% in Piraeus Bank, but could be increased if the fund so decides, it said on Sunday.

The shares will be sold to Greek investors via a public offering in Greece and to foreign investors via a private placement, the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) said in a statement.

The offering will take place March 4-6 at a price range that was set between 3.7 and 4 euros per share, HFSF said.

Two sources close to the process told Reuters last month that the HFSF was likely to sell its entire 27% stake in the bank in early March.

Another source close to the deal on Sunday said foreign investors were expected to acquire a stake of between 20% and 25% in the lender, while investors in Greece could buy a further 2%.

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs Bank and UBS are acting as joint coordinators for the offering to foreign investors, HFSF said.

