Greece's Alpha Bank's profit grows on lower provisions

ATHENS, March 27 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank's ACBr.AT net profit slightly grew in the fourth quarter due to lower provisions for bad loans and higher net interest income, the bank said on Friday.

Alpha, 11 percent owned by the country's bank rescue fund HFSF, reported a net profit of 5.4 million euros ($5.98 million) versus net earnings of 4.8 million euros in the third quarter.

Loan loss provisions fell 6.4% to 244.8 million euros in the September-December period, from 261.5 million euros in the previous quarter.

Alpha Bank's non-performing loans ratio stood at 30.1% of its book from 30% at the end of September.

Greek banks have been struggling to reduce a pile of about 75 billion euros in bad loans, the legacy of a decade-long financial crisis that shrank the country's economy by a quarter.

Alpha, Greece's fourth largest lender by assets, announced last year a 12 billion euro ($13.29 billion) securitisation of soured loans or so-called non-performing exposures (NPEs) to speed up its balance sheet clean-up and cut its NPE ratio to 20% from 44%.

