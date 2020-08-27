Greece's Alpha Bank swings to profit in Q2 on lower provisions

ATHENS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank ACBr.AT, Greece's fourth-largest lender, on Thursday reported a profit in the second quarter on the back of lower provisions for loan impairments and better trading income compared to the previous quarter.

Alpha, 11 percent owned by the country's bank rescue fund HFSF, reported a profit of 97.5 million euros ($114.96 million) versus net loss of 10.9 million euros in the first quarter of the year.

It said non-performing loans (NPLs) stood at to 30.2% of its loanbook from 30% in previus quarter.

($1 = 0.8481 euros)

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Editing by Renee Maltezou)

((lefteris.papadimas@thomsonreuters.com; +30 210 3376477; Reuters Messaging: lefteris.papadimas.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.