Greece's Alpha Bank swings to profit in Q1 on lower impairments

ATHENS, May 26 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank ACBr.AT, Greece's third-largest lender by market value, reported a net profit in January-to-March after a loss in last year's first quarter on lower loan impairment provisions and higher fee and commission income.

Alpha Bank, which is 9% owned by Greece's HFSF bank rescue fund, reported net earnings of 125.4 million euros ($134.37 million) versus a loss of 281.9 million euros in the first quarter of 2021.

Loan-loss provisions dropped 30.4% year-on-year to 50.5 million euros.

($1 = 0.9333 euros)

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

