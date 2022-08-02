Greece's Alpha Bank stays profitable, bad loans ratio hits single-digit

By George Georgiopoulos

ATHENS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank ACBr.AT, Greece's third-largest lender by market value, reported a drop in second-quarter net earnings on higher loan-loss provisions and softer fee and commission income.

Alpha Bank, which is 9% owned by Greece's HFSF bank rescue fund, reported net earnings of 117.3 million euros ($119.48 million) in April-to-June versus 125.4 million in the first quarter.

Loan impairment provisions rose 76.8% quarter-on-quarter to 89.2 million euros. Alpha's ratio of so-called non-performing exposures (NPEs) fell to 8.2% of its loan book.

"It is the first time we have seen a single-digit NPE ratio for more than a decade and this represents a stark contrast to our 48.9% NPE ratio at the beginning of 2019," Chief Executive Vassilis Psaltis said.

New loan disbursements in Greece reached 1.9 billion euros in the quarter, allocated to key sectors including trade, manufacturing, tourism and infrastructure.

Despite an uncertain macroeconomic outlook - given the war in Ukraine, high energy costs and inflation - Greece is seeing a robust rebound in tourism and stronger employment, meaning its growth prospects are better than the EU average, he said.

Alpha's net fee and commission income reached 100.7 million euros, down 6.7% from the first quarter which had benefited from large project finance fees.

Eurosystem funding was unchanged quarter-on-quarter at 13 billion euros, reflecting the full utilisation of the European Central Bank's TLTRO III borrowing allowance.

NPE formation in Greece was largely flat, as slightly higher inflows were offset by stronger loan "curings" - or restructured bad loans that are performing and being repaid - and repayments. Alpha's stock of NPEs was reduced to 3.2 billion euros from 4.9 billion in the previous quarter.

($1 = 0.9817 euros)

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by David Holmes)

