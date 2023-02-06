Greece's Alpha Bank sells real estate assets to Dimand and Premia

ATHENS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank ACBr.AT, one of Greece's four largest lenders, has agreed to sell real estate assets to Dimand S.A. and Premia Properties, the bank said on Monday.

The consortium will acquire 65% of Alpha Bank's estate portfolio, which is valued at 438 million euros. Alpha bank will retain the remaining 35% of the vehicle that will hold and manage the assets and is called Skyline.

The portfolio constists of 573 assets, including offices, commercial real estate, residential, industrial and logistics facilities.

"Alpha Bank Group will remain as tenant for certain assets, while the rest of the portfolio will either be redeveloped and repositioned for rental use or sold directly to the market," the bank said.

The assets will gradually be transferred to Skyline in phases, Premia said in a bourse filing, adding that the aim is complete the transaction by June 2023.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((lefteris.papadimas@thomsonreuters.com; +30 210 3376477; Reuters Messaging: lefteris.papadimas.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.