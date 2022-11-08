Greece's Alpha Bank reports lower Q3 profit

ATHENS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank ACBr.AT, Greece's third-largest lender by market value, reported lower net earnings in July-to-September compared to the second quarter on weaker fees and commissions but stronger net interest income.

Alpha Bank, which is 9% owned by Greece's HFSF bank rescue fund, reported net earnings of 92.7 million euros ($93.01 million) versus a net profit of 117.3 million euros in the second quarter.

Loan impairment provisions fell 34.7% quarter-on-quarter to 58.3 million euros.

($1 = 0.9967 euros)

