Greece's Alpha Bank reports lower Q3 profit

Credit: REUTERS/LOUIZA VRADI

November 08, 2022 — 10:20 am EST

Written by George Georgiopoulos for Reuters ->

ATHENS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank ACBr.AT, Greece's third-largest lender by market value, reported lower net earnings in July-to-September compared to the second quarter on weaker fees and commissions but stronger net interest income.

Alpha Bank, which is 9% owned by Greece's HFSF bank rescue fund, reported net earnings of 92.7 million euros ($93.01 million) versus a net profit of 117.3 million euros in the second quarter.

Loan impairment provisions fell 34.7% quarter-on-quarter to 58.3 million euros.

($1 = 0.9967 euros)

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

((george.georgiopoulos@thomsonreuters.com; +30210 337 6437; Reuters Messaging: george.georgiopoulos.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter