Greece's Alpha Bank raises 400 million euros from Tier 1 issue

Credit: REUTERS/LOUIZA VRADI

February 01, 2023 — 10:50 am EST

Written by Lefteris Papadimas for Reuters ->

ATHENS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank ACBr.AT, one of Greece's four largest lenders, completed a Tier 1 issue on Wednesday, raising 400 million euros ($435.52 million) at a 11.875% yield, according to a banker with knowledge of the issue.

The banker said bids for the transaction exceeded 1.65 billion euros "on strong demand from about 200 institutional investors".

The bank initially wanted to raise 300 million euros at a cost of 12.25% to 12.50% from the bond, which is callable after 5.5 years.

The bank said on Monday that Barclays, BofA Securities, Citi, J.P. Morgan and Nomura will arrange the issue.

($1 = 0.9184 euros)

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Josie Kao)

((lefteris.papadimas@thomsonreuters.com; +30 210 3376477; Reuters Messaging: lefteris.papadimas.reuters.com@reuters.net))

