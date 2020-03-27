Greece's Alpha Bank Q4 profit slightly up Q/Q, lower provisions

Contributor
Lefteris Papadimas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Alpha Bank reported slightly higher net profit in the fourth quarter last year on the back on lower provisions for bad loans and better net interest income, Greece's fourth-largest lender by assets said on Friday.

ATHENS, March 27 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank ACBr.AT reported slightly higher net profit in the fourth quarter last year on the back on lower provisions for bad loans and better net interest income, Greece's fourth-largest lender by assets said on Friday.

Alpha, 11 percent owned by the country's bank rescue fund HFSF, reported a net profit from continuing operations of 5.4 million euros versus net earnings of 4.8 million euros in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)

((renee.maltezou@thomsonreuters.com; +30 210 3376439; Reuters Messaging: renee.maltezou.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More