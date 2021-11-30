Greece's Alpha Bank posts losses in third quarter on higher loan loss provisions

ATHENS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank ACBr.AT, one of Greece's four largest banks, reported a net loss in the third quarter of the year after a profit in the previous quarter, on higher loan-loss provisions.

Alpha Bank reported net losses of 171.3 million euros ($194.68 million) in July-to September after net profits of 95,7 million euros in the second quarter.

($1 = 0.8799 euros)

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)

