Greece's Alpha Bank posts losses in third quarter on higher loan loss provisions

Alpha Bank, one of Greece's four largest banks, reported a net loss in the third quarter of the year after a profit in the previous quarter, on higher loan-loss provisions.

Alpha Bank reported net losses of 171.3 million euros ($194.68 million) in July-to September after net profits of 95,7 million euros in the second quarter.

