News & Insights

Greece's Alpha Bank posts higher H1 profit on strong interest income

Credit: REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

August 09, 2023 — 01:06 am EDT

Written by Lefteris Papadimas for Reuters ->

ATHENS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank ACBr.AT, Greece's fourth-largest lender by market value, reported higher net earnings in January-to-June compared to the same period of 2022 on strong net interest income.

Alpha Bank, which is 9% owned by Greece's HFSF bank rescue fund, reported net earnings of 302.6 million euros ($332.10 million) versus a net profit of 238.6 million euros in the first half of 2022.

($1 = 0.9112 euros)

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((lefteris.papadimas@thomsonreuters.com; +30 210 3376477; Reuters Messaging: lefteris.papadimas.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.