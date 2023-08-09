Greece's Alpha Bank posts higher H1 profit on strong interest income

ATHENS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank ACBr.AT, Greece's fourth-largest lender by market value, reported higher net earnings in January-to-June compared to the same period of 2022 on strong net interest income.

Alpha Bank, which is 9% owned by Greece's HFSF bank rescue fund, reported net earnings of 302.6 million euros ($332.10 million) versus a net profit of 238.6 million euros in the first half of 2022.

($1 = 0.9112 euros)

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Kim Coghill)

