Greece's Alpha Bank plans Tier-2 bond issue, mandates banks

ATHENS, March 2 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank ACBr.AT,one of Greece's four big lenders, is planning to issue a subordinated Tier-2 bond and has mandated Citi, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Nomura and Barclays as joint lead managers, an official at the bank said on Tuesday.

Alpha is looking to raise 500 million euros ($600.45 million) to boost its capital and a roadshow is planned for March 2-3.

The transaction comes about a week after the bank sold a 10.8 billion euro ($12.97 billion) portfolio of impaired loans and 80% of its loan services provider Cepal Holdings to U.S. fund Davidson Kempner.

($1 = 0.8327 euros)

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Louise Heavens)

