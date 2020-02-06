Greece's Alpha Bank launches 10-year Tier 2 bond -IFR

* Alpha Bank launches 10-yr bond issue * Offers over 2 bln euros after books open - IFR * Source says Alpha wants to raise about 500 mln euros (Adds amount of offers) ATHENS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank, Greece's fourth-largest lender, launched a 10-year Tier-2 bond on Thursday to boost capital adequacy, acccording to IFR, Refinitiv's capital markets news service. The deal comes after Greece issued a 15-year bond in late January. Initial pricing was set around 5-5.25%. Alpha Bank has mandated Citi as an adviser and Goldman Sachs International, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and NatWest Markets as joint bookrunners. The issue attracted more than 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) of orders after the books opened on Thursday, IFR said. Alpha Bank aims to raising about 500 million euros, a source close to the transaction told Reuters. In November the bank announced plans to securitise about 12 billion euros of soured loans to speed a clean-up of its balance sheet and reduce its non-performing exposures (NPE) ratio to less than 20% this year from 44%. [ID:nL8N27Z5B6] Alpha is the third Greek lender to emerge with a Tier 2 issue since Piraeus Bank did so in June last year. ($1 = 0.9093 euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Angeliki Koutantou Editing by David Goodman ) ((renee.maltezou@thomsonreuters.com; +30 210 3376439; Reuters Messaging: renee.maltezou.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: ALPHABANK ISSUE/ (UPDATE 1)

