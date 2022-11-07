Greece's Alpha Bank concludes sale of bad loans to Hoist Finance

November 07, 2022 — 12:14 pm EST

Written by George Georgiopoulos for Reuters ->

ATHENS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank ACBr.AT, one of Greece's four largest lenders, said on Monday it had concluded the sale of a 400 million euro ($400.7 million) portfolio of unsecured nonperforming loans to Hoist Finance, further derisking its balance sheet.

Alpha signed a binding agreement with Hoist Finance in July to dispose of the bad loans. The agreed price for the portfolio with a gross book value of 200 million euros was 34 million euros.

