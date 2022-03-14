Greece's Alpha Bank bad loan clean-up leads to 2021 loss

By George Georgiopoulos

ATHENS, March 14 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank ACBr.AT, Greece's third largest lender by market value, reported a bigger loss in October-to-December versus the third quarter on lower fee and commission income as well as higher loan impairment provisions.

Alpha Bank, which is 9% owned by Greece's HFSF bank rescue fund, reported a net loss of 408.1 million euros ($447.60 million) from a loss of 171.4 million euros in the third quarter.

In the full-year 2021 the group reported a loss of 2.9 billion euros ($3.18 billion) versus a profit of 104 million in 2020.

Last year Alpha Bank completed 11 transactions including 16 billion euros of disposals and securitisations of non-performing exposures (NPEs) and is on track to reach a single-digit NPE ratio by mid-2022, its Chief Executive Vasilis Psaltis said.

This puts the legacy of the financial crisis behind it, he said.

"The final quarter of 2021 saw the first significant

expansion of Alpha Bank's domestic loan portfolio following 10 years of deleveraging," Psaltis said.

Alpha's accelerated efforts to clean up its balance sheet from bad loans last year reduced its NPE ratio to 13% from 42.5%. Its stock of non-performing exposures in Greece is now below 5 billion euros, down by 1.1 billion quarter-on-quarter.

The bank said its loan disbursements reached 5.4 billion euros last year, providing funding for major projects in energy, hospitality and infrastructure.

Assets under management grew sharply, up 37% year-on-year.

"The conflict between Russia and Ukraine casts a shadow of uncertainty over the outlook for the year ahead with

unpredictable impacts on inflation and growth rates," CEO Psaltis said.

But with a healthy and strong balance sheet, the bank's focus will stay on delivering profitable growth, he said.

($1 = 0.9117 euros)

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

