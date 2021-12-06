Greece's Alpha Bank agrees to sell Albanian unit to OTP Bank

Adds background, detail

ATHENS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank ACBr.AT, one of Greece's four largest banks, has agreed to sell its Albanian unit to Hungary's OTP Bank OTPB.BU, it said on Monday.

OTP Bank will pay 55 million euros ($62.05 million) to buy a 100% stake in the asset, Alpha Bank said.

Greek banks have been working to reduce a pile of about 30 billion euros in bad loans, the legacy of a decade-long financial crisis which shrank Greece's output by a quarter.

The deal will create a leading banking group in Albania, which will hold a sahres of about 11% in the market based on assets, Alpha Bank added.

The transaction is expected to be completed in 2022.

($1 = 0.8864 euros)

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Angeliki Koutantou, Editing by Louise Heavens)

