Greece's Alpha Bank agrees to sell Albanian unit to OTP Bank

ATHENS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank ACBr.AT, one of Greece's four largest banks, has clinched a binding deal to sell its Albanian unit to Hungary's OTP Bank OTPB.BU, it said on Monday.

OTP Bank will pay 55 million euros ($62.05 million) to buy a 100% stake in the asset, Alpha Bank said.

($1 = 0.8864 euros)

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Angeliki Koutantou)

