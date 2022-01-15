Oil

Greece's Aegean Airlines suspends flights to Beirut after plane damage

Contributors
Angeliki Koutantou Reuters
Edmund Blair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Greece's largest carrier Aegean Airlines said on Saturday it had suspended all flights to Beirut pending the results of an investigation into the cause of damage to one of its planes that flew to the Lebanese capital.

Corrects name of airport to Rafik Hariri not Rania Hariri

ATHENS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Greece's largest carrier Aegean Airlines AGNr.AT said on Saturday it had suspended all flights to Beirut pending the results of an investigation into the cause of damage to one of its planes that flew to the Lebanese capital.

Ground crew at Beirut's Rafik Hariri International Airport found external damage to the fuselage of a plane that flew from Athens on Jan. 10, prompting the airline a day later to suspend all flights to and from Beirut, a company statement said.

It gave no further details about the damage found on the aircraft's exterior.

Lebanon's transport ministry dismissed what it said were comments on social media and in the media that suggested a bullet could be to blame.

Lebanese Transport and Public Works Minister Ali Hamie published an email on Twitter, dated Jan. 15, covering a technical assessment of damage found below the cockpit. "After close examination, it was determined that it was not the result of a bullet," the email said.

Αegean said it had notified Greek authorities and Beirut airport authorities and expected to give an update on resuming flights to Beirut in the coming weeks.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Edmund Blair; Editing by Helen Popper and Timothy Heritage)

((angeliki.koutantou@thomsonreuters.com; +30 2102214608; Reuters Messaging: angeliki.koutantou.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities Companies

Latest Oil Videos

OPEC+ Reviving Halted Production Amid Tighter Market

Jan 04, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular