Greece's 2023 primary budget surplus beats target

ATHENS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Greece recorded a central government primary budget surplus of 3.7 billion euros ($4.05 billion) in the 12 months to December last year, finance ministry data showed on Monday.

The government had targeted a primary budget deficit - which excludes debt servicing costs, social security and local administration budgets - of 851 million euros for 2023.

Greece, the euro zone's most indebted nation, has recovered strongly since it exited three international bailouts in 2018 but still needs to maintain primary budget surpluses to make sure its debt is sustainable.

The central government's balance is indicative of the progress the country is making in achieving its fiscal targets.

Spending was 71 billion euros, 2.8 billion euros lower than the government's target, the data showed.

Budget revenues came in at 66.8 billion euros, exceeding the government's estimate by 1.6 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9134 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou Editing by Karolina Tagaris) ((karolina.tagaris@thomsonreuters.com; +30 210 3376 455;)) Keywords: GREECE BUDGET/ (UPDATE 1)

