Greece's 2021 primary budget deficit at 5.0% of GDP - statistics agency

ATHENS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Greece's primary budget deficit last year stood at 5.0% of economic output, the statistics service (ELSTAT) said on Friday, in a second reading of fiscal data under ESA 2010 accounting rules.

The deficit result remained unchanged from a first reading in April.

Greece's general government debt fell to 195.4% of GDP last year from 206,3% in 2020, ELSTAT's data showed.

Greece, which emerged from its post-bailout surveillance programme in August, projects a 1.7% of GDP primary budget deficit this year and sees general government debt at 169.1% of GDP, based on its 2023 draft budget. *********************************************************

2021 2020 General government budget deficit (% of GDP)

-7.5 -9.9 General government

primary budget balance (% of GDP)

-5.0 -6.9 General government debt (% of GDP)

194.5 206.3 GDP (euro bln)

181.67 165.40 ------------------------------------------------------ source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky) ((lefteris.papadimas@thomsonreuters.com; +30 210 3376477; Reuters Messaging: lefteris.papadimas.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GREECE ECONOMY/BUDGET (UPDATE 1)

