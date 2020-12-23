Greece to tap bond markets to borrow 8 to 12 bln euros in 2021

ATHENS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Greece plans to tap bond markets next year to borrow 8 to 12 billion euros, its debt agency (PDMA) said on Wednesday, outlining its funding strategy for 2021.

"The funding strategy for 2021 will focus on the continuous presence in the international debt markets, accompanied by the reduction in the debt-to-GDP ratio and the preservation of a large cash buffer," PDMA said.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and eorge Georgiopoulos)

