Greece to start building new Athens metro line this summer-minister

Contributor
Angeliki Koutantou Reuters
Published

ATHENS, June 22 (Reuters) - A consortium of three contractors will start building a new metro line in the Greek capital at a cost of 1.2 billion euros ($1.43 billion) this summer, the country's transport minister said on Tuesday.

The 13 kilometre-long expansion, which will be constructed by J&P Avax AVAr.AT, Ghella and Alstom ALSO.PA, is expected to be completed in eight years, Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis told at an event for the signing of the deal between Greece and the contractors.

"The first construction sites will be set up in the summer," he added.

About a million people use the Athens metro for their daily commuting and the new line, which will be financed by EU funds, will serve another 340,000.

($1 = 0.8401 euros)

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou Editing by Alistair Bell)

((angeliki.koutantou@thomsonreuters.com; +30 2102214608; Reuters Messaging: angeliki.koutantou.reuters.com@reuters.net))

