Greece to set cap on electricity prices to relieve consumers- PM

ATHENS, May 5 (Reuters) - The Greek government will set a ceiling on wholesale electricity prices to help consumers and businesses cope with their soaring energy costs, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday.

"Greece will not wait for Europe's solution, which is taking too long. The hardship of households and businesses cannot wait any longer," Mitsotakis said in a televised address.

Like many other countries, Greece has been in the grip of rising gas, electricity, fuel and food prices since last year, exacerbated after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas)

