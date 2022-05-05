Greece to set cap on electricity prices to relieve consumers- PM

Contributors
George Georgiopoulos Reuters
Lefteris Papadimas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDROS AVRAMIDIS

The Greek government will set a ceiling on wholesale electricity prices to help consumers and businesses cope with their soaring energy costs, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday.

ATHENS, May 5 (Reuters) - The Greek government will set a ceiling on wholesale electricity prices to help consumers and businesses cope with their soaring energy costs, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday.

"Greece will not wait for Europe's solution, which is taking too long. The hardship of households and businesses cannot wait any longer," Mitsotakis said in a televised address.

Like many other countries, Greece has been in the grip of rising gas, electricity, fuel and food prices since last year, exacerbated after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas)

((angeliki.koutantou@thomsonreuters.com; +30 2102214608; Reuters Messaging: angeliki.koutantou.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters