Greece to raise 2.5 billion euros from 10-year bond reopening

ATHENS, June 9 (Reuters) - Greece will raise 2.5 billion euros ($3.05 billion) from its 10-year bond reopening on Wednesday, with demand exceeding 29 billion euros, according to country's debt agency.

The books have closed with the price set at 82 basis points over mid-swap level, the agency said.

($1 = 0.8203 euros)

