Greece to hold national election on May 21 - PM

Credit: REUTERS/COSTAS BALTAS

March 28, 2023 — 04:27 am EDT

Written by Renee Maltezou and Karolina Tagaris for Reuters ->

Adds details

ATHENS, March 28 (Reuters) - Greece will hold a parliamentary election on May 21, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday.

The conservative government's four-year term expires in July.

"The country and its citizens need clear horizons... the national elections will be held at the end of the four-year term, as I had committed from the start," Mitsotakis told a televised cabinet meeting.

While opinion polls show Mitsotakis's New Democracy party in the lead over the main opposition, the leftist Syriza party, the gap has narrowed following a rail disaster on Feb. 28 that killed 57 people, stirring public anger.

The May 21 poll will take place under a newly-introduced system of proportional representation. That system makes it difficult for a party to gain a clear majority, setting the stage for a second, run-off round that will take place "at the latest by early July", the premier said.

(Reporting By Renee Maltezou and Karolina Tagaris; Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((michele.kambas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.