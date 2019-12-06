Greece to expel Libyan ambassador over Turkey-Libya accord

ATHENS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Greece on Friday said it was expelling the Libyan ambassador to the country, angered at an accord signed on Nov. 27 between Libya and Turkey mapping out a sea boundary between the two countries close to Crete.

Mohamed Younis AB Menfi had 72 hours to leave the country, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias told a news briefing. Dendias called the Turkey-Libyan accord a 'blatant violation of international law'.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, writing by Michele Kambas)

((michele.kambas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.