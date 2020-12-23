Greece to borrow 8 to 12 bln euros on bond markets in 2021

Adds details, background

ATHENS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Greece plans to borrow 8 to 12 billion euros on the bond markets next year, its debt agency (PDMA) said on Wednesday, outlining its funding strategy for 2021.

The debt agency's funding strategy confirmed a Reuters report on Tuesday which said that Greece planned to borrow up to 12 billion euros ($14.6 billion) by issuing short-term and long-term debt in 2021, about the same as this year.

"The funding strategy for 2021 will focus on the continuous presence in the international debt markets, accompanied by the reduction in the debt-to-GDP ratio and the preservation of a large cash buffer," PDMA said.

The debt agency said it was considering two main financing scenarios for next year, depending on the amount of early repayments of outstanding debt.

One will focus on reducing outstanding T-Bills through the issuance of Greek government bonds, while the second will take into account possible early prepayments of official and private sector debt.

"The final amount of early prepayments will depend on market conditions in 2021," PDMA said.

The country issued seven-, 10-, and 15-year government bonds this year, raising a total of 12 billion euros and benefiting from ultra-low interest rates spurred by the asset-purchase programme of the European Central Bank.

Greece, which exited bailout programmes in August 2018, has accumulated a cash buffer of about 35 billion euros, sufficient to cover at lest two years of maturing debt, assuming outstanding T-Bills are rolled over.

The debt agency said it wants to attract more "real money players" and maintain a regular market presence.

It will aim for lower funding costs and bringing the credit spread of the Greek government bond curve in line with peers.

