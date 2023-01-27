Greece to auction three-month T-bills on Feb. 1

ATHENS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Greece will sell 625 million euros ($680 million) of three-month Treasury bills on Feb. 1, debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

The agency last sold three-month T-bills earlier this month with the paper priced to yield 2.18%. The settlement date of the new T-bills will be Feb. 3.

Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.

Primary dealers can submit non-competitive bids for up to an additional 30% of the auctioned amount until Feb. 2, PDMA said.

($1 = 0.9189 euros)

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou Editing by Mark Potter)

((angeliki.koutantou@thomsonreuters.com; +30 2102214608; Reuters Messaging: angeliki.koutantou.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.