Greece to auction three-month T-bills on Feb. 1

January 27, 2023 — 06:49 am EST

Written by Angeliki Koutantou for Reuters ->

ATHENS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Greece will sell 625 million euros ($680 million) of three-month Treasury bills on Feb. 1, debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

The agency last sold three-month T-bills earlier this month with the paper priced to yield 2.18%. The settlement date of the new T-bills will be Feb. 3.

Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.

Primary dealers can submit non-competitive bids for up to an additional 30% of the auctioned amount until Feb. 2, PDMA said.

($1 = 0.9189 euros)

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou Editing by Mark Potter)

((angeliki.koutantou@thomsonreuters.com; +30 2102214608; Reuters Messaging: angeliki.koutantou.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.