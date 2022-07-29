US Markets

Greece to auction three-month T-bills on Aug. 3

Contributor
George Georgiopoulos Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Greece will sell 625 million euros ($638.00 million) of three-month treasury bills on August 3, its debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

ATHENS, July 29 (Reuters) - Greece will sell 625 million euros ($638.00 million) of three-month treasury bills on August 3, its debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

The debt agency last sold three-month T-bills in July with the paper priced to yield 0.20%. The settlement date of the new T-bills will be August 5.

Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid. Primary dealers can submit non-competitive bids for up to an additional 30% of the auctioned amount until August 4, PDMA said.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

((george.georgiopoulos@thomsonreuters.com; +30210 337 6437; Reuters Messaging: george.georgiopoulos.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular