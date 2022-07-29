Greece to auction three-month T-bills on Aug. 3

ATHENS, July 29 (Reuters) - Greece will sell 625 million euros ($638.00 million) of three-month treasury bills on August 3, its debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

The debt agency last sold three-month T-bills in July with the paper priced to yield 0.20%. The settlement date of the new T-bills will be August 5.

Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid. Primary dealers can submit non-competitive bids for up to an additional 30% of the auctioned amount until August 4, PDMA said.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

