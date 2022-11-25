Greece to auction six-month T-bills on Nov. 30

ATHENS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Greece will sell 625 million euros ($612 million) of six-month treasury bills on Nov. 30, its debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

The debt agency last sold six-month T-bills in October with the paper priced to yield 2.03%. The settlement date of the new T-bills will be Dec. 2.

Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid. Primary dealers can submit non-competitive bids for up to an additional 30% of the auctioned amount until Dec. 1, PDMA said.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Toby Chopra)

