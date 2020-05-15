Greece swings to Jan-April budget deficit thanks to COVID-19

Adds quotes details

ATHENS, May 15 (Reuters) - Greece recorded a primary budget deficit of 1.5 billion euros ($1.62 billion) in the first four months of the year, missing its surplus target due to the coronavirus, finance ministry data showed on Friday.

The government had projected a surplus in the primary budget, which excludes debt-servicing costs, of 783 million euros ($846.50 million).

Greece imposed a nationwide lockdown in March, paralysing an economy that had only emerged in the summer of 2018 from a decade-long debt crisis. The government now expects a deep recession.

The primary budget balance excludes social security and local administration budgets. It differs from the figure monitored by Greece's foreign lenders.

Net revenues came in at 14.1 billion euros, 1.3 billion euros below target, the finance ministry said.

"The drop in revenues was unexpectedly positive given that there was a lockdown," a finance ministry official said.

