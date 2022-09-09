Greece signs agreement with Italy on natural gas storage

ATHENS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Greece's energy minister said on Friday he signed a memorandum of understanding with his Italian counterpart to have natural gas stored in Italy.

The agreement covers 1.5 TWh (terra watt hours) of natural gas that can be transported to Greece via reverse flows, the minister said, without providing further details.

Greece had been in talks with Italy to see whether it can store gas there as part of efforts to secure supplies if Russian flows are disrupted.

Greece has no gas storage facilities and may need to store enough gas in other states to cover 15% of its annual use in the coming winter.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

((george.georgiopoulos@thomsonreuters.com; +30210 337 6437; Reuters Messaging: george.georgiopoulos.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.