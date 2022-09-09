Greece signs agreement with Italy on natural gas storage

Contributor
George Georgiopoulos Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALEX FRASER

Greece's energy minister said on Friday he signed a memorandum of understanding with his Italian counterpart to have natural gas stored in Italy.

ATHENS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Greece's energy minister said on Friday he signed a memorandum of understanding with his Italian counterpart to have natural gas stored in Italy.

The agreement covers 1.5 TWh (terra watt hours) of natural gas that can be transported to Greece via reverse flows, the minister said, without providing further details.

Greece had been in talks with Italy to see whether it can store gas there as part of efforts to secure supplies if Russian flows are disrupted.

Greece has no gas storage facilities and may need to store enough gas in other states to cover 15% of its annual use in the coming winter.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

((george.georgiopoulos@thomsonreuters.com; +30210 337 6437; Reuters Messaging: george.georgiopoulos.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More