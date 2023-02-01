Greece sells three-month T-bills, yield rises

February 01, 2023 — 06:16 am EST

ATHENS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Greece sold 812.5 million euros ($884.33 million) of three-month treasury bills at a higher yield, the country's debt agency PDMA said on Wednesday.

The debt agency sold the new paper at a yield of 2.47%, up from 2.18% in a previous auction in January.

The amount raised included 187.5 million euros in non-competitive bids. The settlement date is February 3.

The sale's bid-to-cover ratio was 2.29 from 2.36 in the previous auction.

