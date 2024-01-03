News & Insights

Greece sells three-month T-bills, yield falls

January 03, 2024 — 05:34 am EST

ATHENS, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Greece sold 812.5 million euros ($888.23 million) of three-month treasury bills at a lower yield, the country's debt agency PDMA said on Wednesday.

The debt agency sold the new paper at a yield of 3.84%, down from 3.88% in a previous auction in November.

The amount raised included 187.5 million euros in non-competitive bids. The settlement date is Jan. 5.

The sale's bid-to-cover ratio was 1.67, from 1.85 in the previous auction.

($1 = 0.9147 euros)

