Greece sells three-month T-bills, yield falls

ATHENS, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Greece sold 812.5 million euros ($888.23 million) of three-month treasury bills at a lower yield, the country's debt agency PDMA said on Wednesday.

The debt agency sold the new paper at a yield of 3.84%, down from 3.88% in a previous auction in November.

The amount raised included 187.5 million euros in non-competitive bids. The settlement date is Jan. 5.

The sale's bid-to-cover ratio was 1.67, from 1.85 in the previous auction.

($1 = 0.9147 euros)

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Alison Williams)

((lefteris.papadimas@thomsonreuters.com; +30 210 3376477; Reuters Messaging: lefteris.papadimas.reuters.com@reuters.net))

