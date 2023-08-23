Greece sells six-month T-bills, yield rises

ATHENS, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Greece sold 812.5 million euros ($878.39 million) of six-month Treasury bills on Wednesday, its debt agency PDMA said.

The debt agency sold the new paper at a yield of 3.83%, up from 3.80% in a previous auction in July.

The settlement date of the new T-bills is Aug. 25.

($1 = 0.9250 euros)

