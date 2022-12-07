Greece sells one-year T-bills, yield rises to 2.73%

ATHENS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Greece sold 487.5 million euros ($511.14 million) of one-year treasury bills at a sharply higher yield compared to a previous sale in early September, its debt agency (PDMA) said on Wednesday.

The debt agency sold the new paper at a yield of 2.73%, up from 1.97% in a previous sale in September. The amount raised included 362 million euros in non-competitive bids.

The sale's bid-to-cover ratio was 2.79, up from 2.11 in the previous auction. Settlement date is Dec. 9.

($1 = 0.9537 euros)

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

((angeliki.koutantou@thomsonreuters.com; +30 2102214608; Reuters Messaging: angeliki.koutantou.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.