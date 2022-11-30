Greece sells 6-month T-bills, yield rises to 2.35%

ATHENS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Greece sold 812.5 million euros ($840.69 million) of six-month treasury bills on Wednesday at a higher yield compared to a previous sale in October, the country's debt agency (PDMA) said.

The debt agency sold the new paper at a yield of 2.35%, up 32 basis points from 2.03% in a previous sale in late October. The amount raised included 187.5 million euros in non-competitive bids.

The sale's bid-to-cover ratio was 2.76, up from 2.10 in the previous auction. The settlement date is on Dec. 2.

($1 = 0.9665 euros)

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

