Greece sells 6-month T-bills, yield rises to 2.35%

Credit: REUTERS/Murad Sezer

November 30, 2022 — 05:20 am EST

Written by George Georgiopoulos for Reuters ->

ATHENS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Greece sold 812.5 million euros ($840.69 million) of six-month treasury bills on Wednesday at a higher yield compared to a previous sale in October, the country's debt agency (PDMA) said.

The debt agency sold the new paper at a yield of 2.35%, up 32 basis points from 2.03% in a previous sale in late October. The amount raised included 187.5 million euros in non-competitive bids.

The sale's bid-to-cover ratio was 2.76, up from 2.10 in the previous auction. The settlement date is on Dec. 2.

($1 = 0.9665 euros)

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

((george.georgiopoulos@thomsonreuters.com; +30210 337 6437; Reuters Messaging: george.georgiopoulos.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.